JUST IN
Shafali took pitch out of equation against Gujarat Giants: Meg Lanning
Asia's largest Tulip garden in Kashmir to open for visitors from March 19
NIA carries out searches in Seoni, 2 detained; electronic devices seized
Amit Shah to visit Kerala today, scheduled to address public meeting
100 mins,12 blasts, 257 dead: Mumbai's first taste of terror, 30 years on
As Rajasthan prepares for elections, caste-based groups want representation
Weapons, narcotics seized near LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir
Rupture in fuel pipeline following fire plugged after 48 hours in Thane
After ED questioning over Delhi liquor policy, Kavitha meets Telangana CM
Fire at house in Kirari area of Suleman Nagar in Delhi, one killed
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Shafali took pitch out of equation against Gujarat Giants: Meg Lanning
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

RSS pays tributes to Mulayam, Sharad Yadav, Shanti Bhushan at its meet

The RSS on Sunday paid tributes to late Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, socialist leader Sharad Yadav and senior advocate Shanti Bhushan at its annual general body meeting here

Topics
RSS foundation day | Mulayam Singh Yadav | Sharad Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  Samalkha (Hry) 

Nagpur: Volunteers conduct a march during the concluding function of the third-year Officers Training Camp (OTC) of RSS, at Reshimbag in Nagpur, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)(
RSS

The RSS on Sunday paid tributes to late Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, socialist leader Sharad Yadav and senior advocate Shanti Bhushan at its annual general body meeting here.

The three-day annual general body meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began here on Sunday, with the organisation paying homage to political leaders and noted personalities who died in the last one year.

The list contained more than 100 names, including Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav and Bhushan.

It also had the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

At the first session of the meeting, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale read out the names of all the noted personalities who passed away in the last one year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RSS foundation day

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 11:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU