NIA carries out searches in Seoni, 2 detained; electronic devices seized

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and local police have detained two persons for questioning after carrying out searches in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh

Topics
National Investigation Agency NIA | Amit Shah | Madhya Pradesh govt

Press Trust of India  |  Seoni 

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Photo: ANI/Twitter

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and local police have detained two persons for questioning after carrying out searches in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, during which some objectionable material and electronic devices were allegedly seized, a police official said on Sunday.

The searches were carried out on the premises of three persons on Saturday, after which two persons were taken to Jabalpur for interrogation, Seoni Superintendent of Police Ramji Shrivastava said.

He identified the two persons as Aziz Salfi (40) and Shoeb Khan (27), adding the third person was released by the agency.

Shrivastava said this action was taken in connection with a case registered in Delhi under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The NIA team seized electronic devices, hard disc and objectionable literature from these premises," he added.

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 11:02 IST

