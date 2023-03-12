JUST IN
Business Standard

Amit Shah to visit Kerala today, scheduled to address public meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kerala's Thrissur on Sunday

ANI  General News 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kerala's Thrissur on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Shah said he will visit the palace of Kerala's Veer-Putra Sakthan Thampuran at Thrissur.

"Tomorrow, I will visit the palace of Kerala's Veer-Putra Sakthan Thampuran at Thrissur. He was the founder of modern Thrissur. His visionary leadership and knowledge transformed Thrissur into the cultural capital of Kerala. Eager to spend some time there," Shah tweeted.

Shah will reach Thrissur at 2 pm. He will land at the Cochin International Airpot airport and travel to Thrissur by helicopter.

According to the sources, the BJP leaders will receive Amit Shah in the helipad at Sobha city and later Shah will offer flowers at the Sakthan Tampuran memorial.

Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at 4 PM at South Gopura Nada in Thrissur.

Reportedly, Shah will also be attending a meeting of the BJP office beares in Kerala.

Shah's visit to the southern state is very significant as the BJP is trying to make a mark in Kerala in the upcoming General Elections of 2024.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka on March 12 where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crores, a release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of key road projects in Mandya. Thereafter, at around 3:15 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad, added the release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 11:02 IST

