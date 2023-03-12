Rupture in fuel pipeline following fire plugged after 48 hours in Thane

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Fire guts Dombivali godowns with perfumery items, clothes
Maharashtra: Thane logs 64 new Covid-19 cases; active tally reaches 507
Police arrest 4 PFI activists from Thane over anti-national activities
Maharashtra's Thane records 40 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 302
Amit Shah to attend formation day of National Disaster Management Authority
-
The rupture in a fuel pipeline in Shil area of Maharashtra's Thane district post a fire that had claimed the life of one person has been repaired after 48 hours, a civic official said on Sunday.
The 18-inch line, from Mumbai to Manmad in Nashik district, which started leaking after fire in an underground cable and subsequent explosion, was restored by at least half a dozen agencies working together, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.
"The fire was initially contained, after which the smoke was stopped at 6am on Sunday. The supply in the line has been restored now. It transports diesel of BPCL," he said.
A 35-year-old man was charred to death and another one got injured after the fire broke out in underground power cables and engulfed the tyre shop around 6.30 am on Friday.
District Collector Ashok Shingare and Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar had told reporters an inquiry has been instituted into the incident to ensure there is no recurrence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 10:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU