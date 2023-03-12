Fire at house in Kirari area of Suleman Nagar in Delhi, one killed

-
-
One person was killed after a fire broke out in the Suleman Nagar in Delhi, late Saturday night, the officials informed.
The incident occurred in a house in Suleman Nagar, Kirari area in the national capital.
Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire has been brought under control, the officials said.
Further details are awaited in the case.
Earlier on Saturday, another fire broke out at a paint shop in Jaitpur in Southeast Delhi which killed one person.
As many as 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts are being carried out to identify the deceased, the police said.
First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 09:33 IST
