Russia adds 19,286 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, tally at 6,882,827

Russia registered 19,286 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,882,827, the official monitoring and response center said on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll grew by 797 to 181,637, and the number of recoveries increased by 16,804 to 6,148,250, the Xinhua news agency reported.
During the same period, Moscow reported 1,444 new cases, taking the city's total caseload to 1,564,952.
According to media reports, about 36.2 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
