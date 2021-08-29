Kerala coronavirus update: 29,836 new Covid-19 infections, 75 deaths

confirmed 29,836 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, the state health ministry department said in a bulletin.

The spike in cases came even as the state observed a complete lockdown on Sunday

With the 75 deaths, the COVID of the state rose to 20,541.

The test positivity rate is 19.67 per cent was recorded out of 1,51,670 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

At present, 22,088 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, with 2,12,566 in treatment and a total number of recoveries in the state now stand at 37,73,754.

According to the health department, also reported Covid cases to district wise Thrissur reported 3965, Kozhikode 3548, Malappuram 3190, Ernakulam 3178, Palakkad 2816, Kollam 2266, Thiruvananthapuram 2150, Kottayam 1830, Kannur 1753, Alappuzha 1498, Pathanamthitta 1178, Wayanad 1002, Idukki 962 and Kasaragod 500.

There are currently 5,33,817 people under quarantine in various districts of the state. Out of these, 5,03,762 are under home / institutional quarantine and 30,055 in hospitals.

A total of 2666 people were newly admitted to the hospital.

Local Governments are classified on the basis of the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR). In 353 wards in 70 local bodies, WIPR is above 8, where strict regulations will be enforced.

In a bid to curb the transmission of COVID-19 in the state, Chief Minister Pnarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the state will impose a night curfew starting on August 30, from 10 pm to 6 am.

The state government will also convene the Covid meeting of experts on September 1 in the fields to assess the current situation and its features and formulate a strategy to move forward.

