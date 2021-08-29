Delhi records zero coronavirus fatalities, 31 fresh infections

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, while 31 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the city government.

This is the 19th time since the national capital was hit by the second Covid wave that zero fatality due was logged in a day.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded on July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23, August 24, August 26 and August 27, August 28 too, according to official data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)