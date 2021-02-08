Russia coronavirus update: 16,048 fresh Covid-19 cases reported

JUST IN
Uttarakhand flood: 16 labourers rescued, 7 bodies recovered, 125 missing
IANS  |  Moscow 

Russia confirmed 16,048 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total to 3,967,281, the country's coronavirus response centre said on Sunday.

The number of deaths increased by 432 to 76,661, the centre said, adding that 3,456,210 people have so far recovered, including 19,884 recoveries over the past day, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, which remains the worst-hit in the country, has logged a total of 943,724 cases.

First Published: Mon, February 08 2021. 06:52 IST

