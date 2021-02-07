China's PLA delivers a batch of coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan Army

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 vaccine roll-out expected in less than 3 months in UK: Report
AstraZeneca's first vaccine dose cuts Covid transmission by 67%: Study
1 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in just 6 days: Health ministry
Potential Covid-19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Report
WHO in contact with Russia on new Covid-19 vaccine: Spokesman
-
Chinese military delivered a batch of COVID-19 vaccines to the Pakistan Army on Sunday, days after Islamabad received 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from its all-weather ally Beijing.
The People's Liberation Army (PLA) said in a statement that the Pakistan Army has become the first foreign military to receive the COVID-19 vaccine aid from the Chinese military.
The statement, however, did not mention the number of vaccines supplied to the Pakistan Army.
The PLA also delivered a batch of COVID-19 vaccines to the Cambodian military after receiving a request for it.
The Cambodian Army was among the first batch of the foreign military to receive COVID-19 vaccine aid from the Chinese military, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The vaccines delivered to the Pakistan Army are reportedly in addition to the five lakh doses provided by China to Pakistan. Pakistan on Monday received the first batch of 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine from China, as the country was gearing up to kick start its immunisation drive.
The move comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 554,474. With 53 new deaths, the number of fatalities has gone up to 11,967, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.
China has granted conditional approval for its second COVID-19 vaccine, ahead of the expected emergency approval from the WHO for two of its jabs that would enable the country to step-up global supplies of the shots.
Sinovac Biotech announced on Saturday that CoronaVac, an inactivated vaccine candidate against COVID-19, received authorisation from the National Medical Products Administration for conditional mass use in China.
It is the second locally made vaccine to be given conditional approval. Beijing authorised the state-owned Sinopharm's vaccine in December.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU