Russia registers 28,284 fresh Covid-19 infections in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 28,284 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 29,258 the day before, bringing the total to 3,050,248, the federal response center said on Sunday.
"Over the past 24 hours, 28,284 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 85 regions, including 4,240 cases (15 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,050,248, with the rate of increase at 1 percent.
Moscow confirmed 6,620 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 7,480 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,761 cases, down from 3,755 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,609 new cases, down from 1,615 the day before.
The response center reported 551 coronavirus fatalities, down from 567 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 54,778.
Total recoveries count 2,450,829 after 24,390 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 28,185 the day before.
According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 89 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 656,105 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.
