Russia reports 20,498 coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,774,334

Russia registered 20,498 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,774,334, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement.
Meanwhile, 286 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 30,537, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 5,751 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 468,269, the response center said.
According to the statement, 1,324,419 people have recovered, including 11,492 over the past day.
So far, over 64.6 million tests have been conducted across the country.
--IANS
int/
