Chhattisgarh Covid-19 cases go past 200,000-mark with 1,375 additions

on Sunday reported



1,375 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,00,937, a health official said.

The state had crossed the one-lakh mark on September 26, when it had recorded 1,02,461 cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the state mounted to 2,447 with 13 more fatalities being reported during the last two days, he said.

The count of recoveries increased to 1,76,129 after 153 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,940 patients completed their home isolation period during the day.

The state now has 22,361 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 166 fresh cases, taking its tally to 42,471, including 621 deaths.

Raigarh district added 195 new patients, Korba 171, Janjgir-Champa 92 and Bilaspur 82, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: positive cases 2,00,937, new cases 1,375, deaths 2,447, recovered 1,76,129, active cases 22,361, people tested so far 19,91,003.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)