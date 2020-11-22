Russia's Covid-19 vaccine price to be lower than those of Pfizer, Moderna

The price per dose of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V will be much lower than that of the vaccines of US drug giants and Moderna, said the Russian vaccine's official Twitter account on Sunday.

"Translating pharma lingo: the announced price of of USD 19.50 and Moderna of USD 25-USD 37 per dose actually means their price of USD 39 and USD 50-USD 74 per person. Two doses are required per person for the Pfizer, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines. The price of Sputnik V will be much lower," the official account said.

Russia became the first country to register the world's first COVID-19 vaccine on August 11. Sputnik V was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

On November 11, Russia had said that its vaccine Sputnik V is 92 per cent effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to the first interim analysis.

On November 17, Moderna, in its official statement, had announced that the independent, U.S. NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 has informed Moderna that the trial has met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5%.

Similarly, on November 18, had said that final results from the late-stage trial of its vaccine was found to be 95 per cent effective and had no serious side effects on older people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)