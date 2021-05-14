Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid priced at Rs 948 plus 5% GST in India

-
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19 will be priced in India at Rs 948 per dose with an additional 5 per cent GST and could be cheaper when it is manufactured domestically, said Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday.
India will import Sputnik V frozen form from Russia this quarter. Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's is responsible for ensuring that the vaccine remains stable and sanctity of the cold chain is maintained — from the manufacturing site in Russia to its cold chain point and eventually to all parts of India.
The first consignment of the imported vaccine landed in India on May 21 and has received regulatory clearance, said Dr Reddy's in a statement. "The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of Rs 948 + 5% GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins"
The company said is working with six manufacturing partners in India to supply the vaccine.
“As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad today on May 14, 2021,” the company said in a regulatory filing with the bourses.
Sputnik V, a vaccine with 91.6 per cent efficacy--the highest among Covid vaccines available in India--requires a temperature range of -18 degrees C to -22 degrees C to remain stable.
