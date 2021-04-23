Russia upholds international cooperation to address climate change: Putin

-
ALSO READ
Putin demands higher survivability of Russian nuke control systems
No difficulties for Russia under Joe Biden presidency: Vladimir Putin
Nuke treaty termination won't harm Russian security: Vladimir Putin
Top seed Daniil Medvedev reaches 3rd round of Miami Open
In annual address, Vladimir Putin warns Russia's foes will be sorry
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country advocates stepping up international cooperation in searching for effective solutions to the problems of global climate change.
The fight against climate change requires united efforts of the entire international community, Putin said in an address to the Leaders Summit on Climate via video link on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.
"We believe that universal agreements reached under the auspices of the United Nations (UN) form a solid legal basis for international cooperation to control and reduce greenhouse gas emissions," he said.
According to Putin, Russia is fulfilling its international obligations in this area with full responsibility, primarily regarding the implementation of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.
He considers it significant to establish broad and effective international cooperation in calculating and monitoring emissions of all types of harmful substances into the atmosphere.
Putin suggested all interested countries join efforts in scientific research, invest together in important climate projects, and engage in the development of low-carbon technologies.
The Russian leader stressed that global development should not only be "green" but also sustainable and inclusive.
"Accordingly, it should be closely linked with progress in such urgent areas as the fight against poverty and narrowing development gaps between countries," Putin added.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor