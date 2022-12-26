JUST IN
Haryana court allows STF to take voice sample of gangster in Rs 30-cr heist
ED attaches assets worth over Rs 205 Cr of Chennai-based firm in PMLA case
Former Central Railway GM Lahoti appointed Railway Board Chairman
DPIIT considering quality control norms for lighters, sports goods
Agri Min sets up 30,934 organic clusters, benefitting 1.5 mn farmers
Narcotic drugs worth Rs 60 lakh seized in Jharkhand's Hazaribag: Police
Odisha govt health scheme helps over 600,000 poor people get free treatment
Santosh Yadav appointed NHAI chief, Subhasish Panda to be DDA's VC
Amid Covid surge in China, here's what you need to know about BF.7 variant
Govt to provide grants to financially weak local bodies, says Haryana CM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
ED attaches assets worth over Rs 205 Cr of Chennai-based firm in PMLA case
icon-arrow-left
CBI probe against medical graduates practising in India without test
Business Standard

Haryana court allows STF to take voice sample of gangster in Rs 30-cr heist

A city court on Monday allowed the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) to take the voice sample of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the alleged mastermind in a multi-crore heist here, police said

Topics
Haryana | Gurugram

Press Trust of India  |  Gurugram 

The Centre’s net borrowing target for FY23 is Rs 11.58 trillion and gross borrowing target is Rs 14.95 trillion.

A city court on Monday allowed the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) to take the voice sample of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, the alleged mastermind in a multi-crore heist here, police said.

After his 10-day police remand ended, Lagarpuria was produced in the court on Monday which sent him to judicial custody, they said.

In a statement, the STF said it has recovered Rs 4.12 crore of the Rs about 30 crore heist on the inputs of Lagarpuria.

To match his voice with the audio that surfaced after the theft, the STF filed an application in the court to take the voice sample of Lagarpuria, police said, adding the court allowed it despite the gangster's refusal to do so.

The incident of the multi-crore heist had taken place in Gururgram on August 4, 2021. The accused had broken into a flat in Sector 84 from where an office of a private company was being run and decamped with cash and gold worth Rs 30 crore.

A senior STF official said they have approached the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Madhuban to take the voice sample of Lagarpuria. When a date will be given, the sample of the voice of the gangster will be collected and taken to the laboratory, he added.

Lagarpuria was arrested at Delhi-Gurugram border on December 14 and he was reportedly deported from Dubai. More than 24 cases of murder, robbery and extortion have been registered against the gangster in Delhi and Haryana, according to police.

Till now, 19 persons, including main accused Vikas Lagarpuria, have been arrested. Rs 4.12 crore has been recovered from the possession of Lagarpuria. Before this, the STF had already recovered Rs 5,78,51,000 and six vehicles used in the crime, the STF said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Haryana

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 21:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU