Sabarimala row: In a first, 2 women below 50 enter temple after SC verdict

Two women devotees, below the age of 50 years, have entered the renowned in Kerala for the first time, months after the overturned a ban on the entry of females of menstrual age (10-50 years) from visiting the shrine.

The two Keralite women, Bindu and Kanakadurga, who are in their 40s, entered the temple premises and offered prayers at around 3:45 am on Wednesday.

They were accompanied by police personnel.

The two women had attempted to visit in December last year but failed amidst massive protests.

The top court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women in the barred age group on September 28 last year.

Despite the apex court's ruling on the matter, a string of protests took place at the and its surrounding areas in the state, wherein several women attempted to visit the shrine, but were stopped by Lord Ayyappa devotees.