Sabarimala temple opens for devotees for 'Uthram festival' till March 28

The temple opened on Thursday morning for the "Uthram festival" at the hill shrine in Kerala, which will remain open till March 28.

Covid-19 negative certificate is mandatory for devotees who want to visit the temple.

The issue of women's entry is back in the limelight in the state, as both the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led Democratic Front (NDA) are using it as a major poll plank for campaigning in the ensuing assembly election.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government will take a decision after consulting with all believers once the final verdict on the temple comes, both Congress and BJP mounted pressure on the Left to clarify if they would submit a new affidavit in Supreme Court on

The election for 140-member Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)