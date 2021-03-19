Sabarimala temple opens for devotees for 'Uthram festival' till March 28

-
The Sabarimala temple opened on Thursday morning for the "Uthram festival" at the hill shrine in Kerala, which will remain open till March 28.
Covid-19 negative certificate is mandatory for devotees who want to visit the temple.
The issue of Sabarimala women's entry is back in the limelight in the state, as both the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP-led National Democratic Front (NDA) are using it as a major poll plank for campaigning in the ensuing assembly election.
Yesterday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government will take a decision after consulting with all believers once the final verdict on the temple comes, both Congress and BJP mounted pressure on the Left to clarify if they would submit a new affidavit in Supreme Court on Sabarimala.
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
