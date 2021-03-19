Three injured as fire breaks out in slum cluster in southwest Delhi

-
A fire broke out in a slum cluster in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area in the early hours of Friday, leaving three people injured and gutting 14 shanties, police said.
The injured were identified as 35-year-old Mukesh and two children aged four and two, they said.
The fire was reported at 2:45 am and nine fire tenders were pressed into action, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), Ingit Pratap Singh, said the fire broke out in a garbage heap near the shanties.
A total of 14 shanties were gutted in the blaze, which was later brought under control.
Mukesh was injured while trying to save the two children, police said.
