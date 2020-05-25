Sadananda Gowda lands in controversy in Bengaluru for skipping quarantine

Karnataka's rules says air passengers to the state have to quarantine themselves for seven days, but union Minister simply drove off after landing in Bengaluru. The Karnataka government says Gowda is exempt from the rule because he handles the pharmaceuticals department, an essential sector, but critics on social media aren’t convinced.

Gowda , a BJP MP from Bengaluru North, arrived in Karnataka's capital city prevalence in a commercial flight from Delhi after India resumed air travel. People writing on social media accused him of violating norms, saying rules were meant for citizens and not VVIPS.



Karantaka's standard operating procedure (SoP) say passengers coming from high Covid-19 prevalence states, like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, have to go for paid institutional quarantine for a period of seven days.

Defending himself, Gowda said he being a Minister in-charge of Department of Pharmaceuticals, which comes under essential supplies, he is under the exempted clause and hence has been allowed to proceed.

"...you need people to work for the control (of Covid-19) right? If you say no one should come out can you stop this? As a pharma minister I need to check production, supplies, and ensure it reaches last point, it is my responsibility," the Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister told reporters.



"I come under the exemption clause and I have the exemptions...Arogya Setu App on my phone also shows I'm safe. After checking every things we conduct ourselves in a responsible way. Modi (PM Narendra Modi) also wont spare us, if we move around according to our wish," he added.

State Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is spokesperson for Covid-19 in Karnataka said, "He (Gowda) is exempted in his capacity as a minister handling pharma sector.....orders has already been issued by the central government (in this regard)."



Gowda, who later held a meeting with state Ministers and officials, also said his body temperature was checked before he left the airport.

The Minister said he has not come in contact with any one and there were only 11 passengers in the flight.

The senior BJP leader also said though he could have opted for a special flight much before, he waited for to resume as "I am not a person who misuses things."



According to the SoP, at the end of the seven days, the passengers coming from these six states would be sent to home quarantine if they test negative for Covid-19.



Those coming from other states have been asked to follow 14 days of home quarantine.

In special cases involving businessmen coming for urgent work, they are permitted without quarantine if they produce negative test report of Covid-19 from ICMR approved laboratory obtained within two days ahead of their travel date.