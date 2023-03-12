JUST IN
Do not feel discouraged by lack of facilities: PT Usha urges sportspersons
RSS restarts its grassroots machinery to repeat success of BJP in UP
PM Modi stresses on the rich cultural connect between India, Australia
Electric car batteries perform better with polymer coating: Research
United Nations Security Council needs urgent reforms: Om Birla in Bahrain
Amit Shah sounds Lok Sabha poll bugle in Kerala, targets CM on corruption
PIL seeking govt job reservation for locals in Andamans to be heard on Mon
Islamic State conspiracy case: NIA searches 5 locations in MP, Maharashtra
SIBC signs MoU in sustainable infra, defence manufacturing with Maha govt
Water supply in South Delhi areas to be affected on Tue, Wed: Jal Board
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
RSS restarts its grassroots machinery to repeat success of BJP in UP
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Safety of investors, their capital guaranteed in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister said that the government is giving huge exemption in GST to new industries only to provide employment to the youth

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Investors | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow/Gorakhpur 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

It was difficult to bring investment in Uttar Pradesh before 2017 but now the safety of investors and their capital is guaranteed in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in Gorakhpur on Sunday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of an integrated steel plant of Ankur Udyog in Gorakhpur, the chief minister said, "Investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore received in the Global Investors Summit are proof of the transformed atmosphere in UP."

"It is also indicative of the fact that today the state is moving forward on the right track and is ready to become the largest economy of the country."

"Prior to 2017 (in SP regime) it was difficult to get investment for due to bad law and order. Now the safety of investors and their capital is guaranteed in UP," he said.

"It depends on our thinking and methodology on how we want to build our future. When there is an atmosphere of security, there is no discrimination against anyone, there is a solidarity of the forces of positive thinking, then good results are in front of everyone," he said.

Questions were raised as to what would be the target for the Global Investors Summit and initially, the target was set at Rs 10 lakh crore.

"However, when our teams went abroad, investors impressed by Uttar Pradesh's law and order, sectoral policies and transparent system made investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore at the Global Investors Summit", he said.

Appealing to the public for cooperation in the investment process, the Chief Minister said that investments should be encouraged rather than discouraged in the larger interest of the state as it is the basis of prosperity and development.

"With a view to increasing investment, a provision has been made in the budget to develop two new industrial areas (in Gorakhpur and Jhansi). The investments will increase endless possibilities of employment, while migration of youth will stop and UP will get the benefit of their talent," he added.

The chief minister said that the government is giving huge exemption in GST to new industries only to provide employment to the youth.

The chief minister stressed on the need to link industries with institutions.

He said that the youth of ITIs, polytechnics and colleges should be linked with industry apprenticeship.

The Chief Minister said that the association of the industry and the institution would contribute to the skilled manpower along with the scale, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 23:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU