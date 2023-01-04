JUST IN
Adani Group plans to roll out 5G services, consumer apps this year
RBI lifts curbs on loan recovery via third parties: M&M Financial Services
On industry demand, ASCI extends 'Dark Patterns' paper feedback deadline
CESL accelerates on the green track, opens bids for 6,465 electric buses
98% of e-commerce companies looking forward to hiring in Q4FY23: TeamLease
FMCG cos expect fewer price hikes, robust growth in 2023 despite headwinds
Mercedes-Benz Energy signs deal with Lohum to recycle EV batteries
Retail giant Walmart gets $1-billion tax bill for PhonePe shift to India
Major setback for Google as NCLAT refuses interim stay on CCI order
Income Tax searches on premises of Exel Group of companies in Hyderabad
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sales up 11% at 233,151 units in Dec 2022
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Coal India, trade unions sign pact for 19% minimum guaranteed benefit

The MoU between CIL and trade unions was signed in Kolkata on Tuesday

Topics
Coal India | CIL | SCCL

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coal India
The MGB of 19 per cent is on the emoluments as of June 30, 2021, which include basic pay, variable dearness allowance, special dearness allowance and attendance bonus

State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) and trade unions have agreed to a 19 per cent minimum guaranteed benefit of the monthly emolument, benefitting 2.38 lakh non-executive workers, an official statement said on Wednesday.

In this regard, "CIL and the four central trade unions BMS, HMS, AITUC and CITU have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), recommending 19 per cent Minimum Guaranteed Benefit (MGB) for 2.38 lakh non-executive employees as part of the ongoing National Coal Wage Agreement XI (NCWA-XI)," Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

The MoU between CIL and trade unions was signed in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The MGB of 19 per cent is on the emoluments as of June 30, 2021, which include basic pay, variable dearness allowance, special dearness allowance and attendance bonus.

The Telangana-based Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) was also the other signatory to the MoU.

"A total of around 2.82 lakh employees of both the state-owned coal entities, CIL and SCCL, who were on the rolls of the company as of 1st July 2021, would be the beneficiaries. SCCL's employees account for close to 44,000," it said.

A formal pact for the eleventh version of NCWA, effective from July 1, 2021, for five years, would be finalised after deliberations on remaining issues other than MGB are concluded, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coal India

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 19:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU