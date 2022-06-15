Salman Khan death threat: Bishnoi sent letter to extort money: Official

-
ALSO READ
Salman Khan threat letter: Lawrence Bishnoi gang's involvement confirmed
Close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi sent death threat to Salman Khan: Police
Threat letter to Salman Khan: Mumbai police questions Siddhesh Kamble
Mumbai Police beefs up security at Salman Khan's home after threat letter
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab CM orders probe under sitting HC judge
-
As the investigation into the Salman Khan threat letter case intensifies, Maharashtra Home Department has now learnt that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang sent the letter to extort money from big businessmen and actors.
Just days after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, popular Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father received a death threat. Father Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his routine morning jog.
As per the information received from Maharashtra Home Department, the reason behind the Bishnoi gang threatening actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was to create an atmosphere to show their power. "The gang was preparing to extort money from big businessmen and actors," he said.
Meanwhile, Punjab Police has brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi today under heavy security to the state from Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday to question him in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Bishnoi was produced before a court in Mansa district which remanded him to seven-day police custody.
A Delhi court on Tuesday granted Punjab Police the transit remand of Bishnoi to take him to Punjab in the case related to the singer and Congress leader Moosewala's murder. The Delhi Court had passed the order as Punjab Police produced Bishnoi before it after formally arresting him in the case.
On June 8, Delhi Police said that the mastermind behind the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala is gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU