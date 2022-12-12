Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha member

leader Dimple Yadav, who was elected to from Uttar Pradesh, on Monday took oath as a member of the House.

After taking oath, Yadav touched the feet of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who was sitting in the front row of the opposition benches.

Yadav greeted leaders of both opposition and treasury benches while going to take oath as well as after taking it. She took oath in Hindi.

Her husband and (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen sitting in the visitors' gallery.

Yadav won the Mainpuri seat in a recently held by-election that was necessitated following the death of her father-in-law and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)