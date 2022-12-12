JUST IN
Grassroots juggernaut: A movement in comics journalism gathers pace
Business Standard

'Patients cannot be forced to buy medicines from hospital-attached shops'

"It is illegal for a hospital to force patients to buy medicines from their affiliated stores," said Maha FDA notification

Topics
FDA | Maharashtra | medicine

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Pharmacy
Photo: Shutterstock

Patients cannot be compelled to purchase medicines from hospital-attached drug stores, the Maharashtra Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has said.

A notification issued by Commissioner, FDA, Abhimanyu Kale said FDA had received repeated complaints that patients have been forced to buy medicines from the drug store in hospitals.

"It is illegal for a hospital to force patients to buy medicines from their affiliated stores," said the notification, addressed to all the divisional joint commissioners, assistant commissioners, and drug inspectors (Drugs).

Patients don't need to purchase medicines from hospital-affiliated shops and the same can be purchased from any licensed drug store, it said.

The hospitals concerned should prominently display a signboard at a prominent place visible to the patients, as per the notification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 14:17 IST

