Business Standard

Delhi's peak power demand clocks 4,803 MW, season's highest: Officials

Delhi's peak power demand clocked 4,803 MW on Monday, the highest this season, according to officials

Delhi | power

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

power, power demand

Delhi's peak power demand clocked 4,803 MW on Monday, the highest this season, according to officials.

The highest peak power demand comes amid plummeting mercury levels in the city.

At 4,803 MW recorded at 10.22 am, Delhi's peak power demand this year is more than the peak power demand clocked in December 2021 and December 2020.

"Green power will play an important role in meeting the power demand in the BSES areas in the winter months. Apart from the long-term agreements with power-plants, including hydro and Delhi-based gas fuel-generating stations, the BSES is also receiving 840 MW of solar power from SECI, 439 MW of wind power...," a BSES official said in a statement.

"It is also being helped by 127 MW+ of rooftop solar power installed on rooftops in South, West, East and Central Delhi," he added.

Apart from these, the BSES discoms are using avenues such as "banking" and "power exchange" and ensuring sufficient "spinning reserves" to dispose of surplus power as well as ensuring reliable power supply and making arrangements to get power during the summer months, the official said.

According to officials, in case of any unforeseeable contingency, the BSES discoms will buy short-term power from the exchange.

"Adding to these efforts are the advanced load-forecasting statistical and modelling techniques, which are helping the discom accurately forecast the power demand," the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 23:48 IST

