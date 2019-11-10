Santoor's soap campaign is my favourite, says Yardley India's Manish Vyas

Which is your favourite campaign and why? It is the Santoor soap campaign over the years and particularly the latest one with three film celebrities from different languages. It is not often that one sees campaigns that are rooted in its positioning and yet customised and made relevant for the local market.

This is the first time that Santoor has roped in three celebrities, Varun Dhawan (Hindi), Mahesh Babu (Telugu) and Karthi (Tamil) simultaneously for different regions as part of its hyperlocal marketing strategy. And also, while Santoor campaign has celebrity actors, the protagonist ...