JUST IN
Andhra, Telangana, Punjab frequently use RBI's short-term liquidity windows
Scindia assures safety of air passengers, approves more post in DGCA
Landmark day for India's space programme: Amit Shah on launch of OneWeb
Man booked for indecent online post on Congress leader in Karnataka
Expert panel on MP bus accident recommend steps to prevent such incidents
Hindi official language, no intention to impose it on whole country: Centre
Saharanpur: 307 madrassa declared illegal, government survey finds
GST authorities issuing SCN will have to complete enforcement action
Assam govt announces hike in DA for employees a day before Diwali
Two dead after fire breaks out at firecracker stalls in Andhra Pradesh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Fears over Russian threat looms on Norway's energy infrastructure
Business Standard

Karnataka minister slaps woman, claims to stop her from falling at his feet

Karnataka's Minister Somanna stoked a controversy after visuals of him allegedly slapping a woman at a public function went viral on Sunday

Topics
Karnataka

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Karnataka's Housing Minister V Somanna in viral video
Karnataka's Housing Minister V Somanna in viral video

Karnataka's Housing Minister V. Somanna stoked a controversy after visuals of him allegedly slapping a woman at a public function went viral on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at a land deeds distribution function in Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar district. Nearly 175 people, who were eligible for the title deeds under a land regularisation in the rural areas scheme, were to receive title deeds at the event.

The woman, identified as Kempamma, later said that she was pleading with the minister to help her also get a plot title deed at the event. She denied that the minister slapped her.

The minister, who is the district in-charge for Chamarajnagar, later claimed that he was trying to push the woman away in order to "stop her from falling at his feet".

--IANS

pvn/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 14:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.