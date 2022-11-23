JUST IN
Coronavirus likely to increase risk of stroke in children, claims study
Stalin launches new initiatives in his constituency, lays foundation stone
Mystery of the missing millions: Why UN projects higher India population
Delhi govt to pay over Rs 16L to judicial officer for Covid treatment
Need a CEC who can even take action against prime minister, says SC
Searches carried out along int'l border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba
Installed power capacity in India doubled in last 10 years: RBI Data
Delhi HC stays govt order limiting use of herbicide glyphosate for 3 months
SC to have specialsed benches for criminal, tax, land issues, MACT matters
Received 55,497 requests for user data from Indian government: Meta
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Taiwan delegation's India visit a fresh boost to business ties: Report
Indian railways far from 'carbon neutral 2030' goal; lags in clean energy
Business Standard

SC asks govt to produce file related to appointment of Arun Goel as EC

The Supreme Court asked the Centre on Wednesday to produce before it the file related to the appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel, who was appointed on November 19

Topics
Supreme Court | government of India | Election Commission

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court asked the Centre on Wednesday to produce before it the file related to the appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel, who was appointed on November 19.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph said it wants to know whether there was any "hanky panky" in Goel's appointment as election commissioner as he was only recently given voluntary retirement from service.

The bench rejected the objections of Attorney General R Venkataramani on the court willing to see the file related to Goel's appointment while the hearing is on.

Venkataramani said the court is dealing with the larger issue of appointment of ECs and the chief election commissioner (CEC) and it cannot look at an individual case flagged by advocate Prashant Bhushan.

"I take serious objection to this and have my reservation to the court seeing the file amidst the hearing of a Constitution bench," he said.

The bench said it started hearing the matter last Thursday and Goel's appointment was effected subsequently on November 19 and therefore, it wants to see what prompted the step.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 16:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU