Former bureaucrat Arun Goel appointed as Election Commissioner

-
ALSO READ
HC upholds conviction of journalists in defamation case filed by bureaucrat
Lucknow's Hotel Levana to be sealed, demolished after fire claims 4 lives
Concord Enviro Systems files draft papers with Sebi for funds via IPO
Dish TV stock jumps 20% as chairman Jawahar Goel announces exit
CEC Rajiv Kumar invited as international observer for Nepal polls
-
Former bureaucrat Arun Goel was on Saturday appointed as Election Commissioner.
A Punjab cadre officer of the 1985 batch, Girl will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel.
His appointment was announced by the government in a press statement.
Sushil Chandra had retired as the chief election commissioner in May this year after which Rajiv Kumar took charge.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 20:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU