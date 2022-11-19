Former bureaucrat Arun Goel appointed as Election Commissioner

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel was on Saturday appointed as Election Commissioner.

A Punjab cadre officer of the 1985 batch, Girl will join Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel.

His appointment was announced by the government in a press statement.

Sushil Chandra had retired as the in May this year after which Rajiv Kumar took charge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)