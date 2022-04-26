SC asks senior police officer to probe custodial death of teenager in Unnao

-
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party fears BJP will bring back farm laws after assembly polls
Teenager gang raped, blackmailed in Haryana's Jind; three booked
Court frames charges in 2019 accident case of Unnao rape survivor
Unnao rape victim road accident: Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 5 others discharged
Case registered against BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for violating Covid rules
-
Expressing displeasure over the way the investigation was conducted into the death of a 17-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, the Supreme Court has handed over the probe to the Inspector General of Police on a complaint by his mother.
A bench of Jusices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi said the probe conducted by the investigating officer cannot be said to be fair and impartial.
The boy was allegedly assaulted in police custody for violating coronavirus restrictions in the state.
The top court said fair investigation is the backbone of criminal justice system and the object of the probe is to search for the truth so that it would help in meeting the ends of justice by way of fair trail in court.
"At the same time, the need to ensure fair investigation of crime is undoubtedly imperative because it protects at one level the rights of the victim and the fundamental rights of every citizen in ensuring that crime is investigated and dealt with in accordance with law," the bench said.
The apex court said after going through the records it was of the prima facie view that the complaint of the petitioner deserves indulgence of this court.
"We have an option either to send the matter to the CBI for further re-investigation, but after we have heard counsel for the parties, consider it appropriate at this stage that let senior police officer, Bhagwan Swarup, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, HQ, Lucknow shall personally undertake further investigation of the complaint made by the petitioner in a fair and impartial manner, the bench said.
The apex court said the report be furnished to this Court within a period of eight weeks.
The State is directed to hand over all papers including charge sheet and other material to the officer positively within seven days and render all assistance to him, if required.
The matter is listed for next hearing on July 19.
The incident took place when the deceased Mohammad Faisal was reportedly selling vegetables outside his house in Bangarmau town in Unnao beyond curfew timings.
Accused policeman Vijay Chowdhary and homeguard Satyaprakash allegedly started beating him for breaking curfew rules, according to the boy's father.
The teenager was arrested and taken to the local police station where officers assaulted the boy further, his family had alleged.
Following the assault, the boy's condition deteriorated and he was taken to the Community Health Centre, where he was declared brought dead.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU