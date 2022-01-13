Case registered against BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for violating Covid rules

A case has been registered against 40 to 50 persons, including MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj, who allegedly organized a program on the occasion of his birthday at Bhagwan Bhawan Ashram on Railway Road, Rishikesh, for violating Section 144 and COVID-19 guidelines, said Deputy District Magistrate Apoorva Pandey on Wednesday.

The action was taken after the police investigation on the orders of the Deputy District Magistrate.

