EV fire: Gadkari urges companies for advance action by recalling vehicles

-
ALSO READ
Gadkari asks companies to recall defective EVs, warns of penalties
Ola Electric begins rollout of charging points for its EVs across India
Ola to recall 1,441 units of S1 after getting govt's rap on knuckles
Ola Electric expands test rides of e-scooters across India
Ola to invest up to Rs 786 crore in Ola Financial Services
-
Amid incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged companies to take advance action to recall all defective vehicles, even as he said there is some problem with EV batteries when the temperature rises in the months of March, April and May.
The Road Transport and Highways Minister also acknowledged that the country's EV industry has "just started" and emphasised that the government does not want to put up a hurdle.
"But safety is the highest priority for the government and there can be no compromise with human lives," Gadkari said at the Raisina Dialogue here.
His comments assume significance against the backdrop of multiple incidents of Electric Vehicles (EVs) catching fire and resulting in deaths and severe injuries to people.
During an interactive session, Gadkari reiterated that companies may take advance action to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately.
"In March-April-May, the temperature rises, then there is some problem with the battery (of EVs). I feel that it (electric two-wheelers catching fire) is a problem of (high) temperature," he said.
The road transport and highways minister noted that the government wants to make EVs popular.
"We understand that the EV industry has just started. We don't want to put a hurdle. But safety is the highest priority for the government and there can be no compromise with human lives," Gadkari asserted.
Last week, Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, had said that the companies found negligent will be penalised and a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after receiving the report of an expert panel that has been formed to enquire into the matter.
The government had ordered a probe last month after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's electric mobility arm caught fire in Pune.
The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry. The ministry had also asked CFEES to share the findings along with its suggestions on measures to prevent such incidents.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU