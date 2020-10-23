SC Collegium nods to permanent appointment of 3 addl judges of Gauhati HC

-
The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of three Additional Judges of Gauhati High Court
as Permanent Judges.
The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde,recommended the proposal for appointment of Justice Manish Choudhury, Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court as Permanent Judge.
It also approved the proposal for appointment of Justices Sanjay Kumar Medhi and Nani Tagiaas Permanent Judges of Gauhati High Court.
Justice Medhi completed his schooling from the Don Bosco School, Guwahati and was enrolled as a LLB student in Campus Law Centre in the University of Delhi from 1991 to 1994. He was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court on November 19, 2018.
Justice Tagia was designated as Senior Advocate by the Gauhati High Court on August 4, 2014 and elevated as Additional Judge of the Gauhati
High Court on November 19, 2018.
Justice Choudhury was designated as Senior Advocate by the Gauhati High Court in April 2017 and elevated as Additional Judge of the Gauhati
High Court on January 18, 2019.
Apart from CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana,R F Nariman, U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the 5-judge Collegium.
