SC Collegium proposes six Karnataka HC additional judges be made permanent

-
ALSO READ
Invest in spouse or child's name to avail of exemption, say analysts
Chanda Kochhar matter: SAT asks Sebi officer not to proceed till Sep 15
I-T Dept allows manual filing of tax forms for foreign remittance
No I-T lens on deposits up to Rs 2.5 lakh by housewives post note ban: ITAT
Mamata files election petition against Suvendu in HC; hearing on Friday
-
The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, has recommended six additional judges of Karnataka High Court be made its permanent judges, and also proposed names of six judicial officers and one Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) member as judges of Telangana High Court.
According to a statement published on the top court's website, the Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on August 17, has approved the proposal for making of Karnataka High Court additional judges Justice Neranahalli Srinivasan Sanjay Gowda, Justice Jyoti Mulimani, Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur, and Justice Maheshan Nagaprasanna, its permanent judges.
The top court collegium has also approved the proposal for the elevation of judicial officers P. Sree Sudha, C. Sumalatha, Dr G Radha Rani, M. Laxman, N. Tukaramji, A. Venkateshwara Reddy and ITAT member P. Madhavi Devi as judges of the Telangana High Court.
In another statement, the collegium, in its meeting held on August 17, also approved the proposal for appointment of the Calcutta High Court's additional judge, Justice Kausik Chanda, as permanent judge of that high court.
--IANS
ss/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU