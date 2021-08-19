Afghanistan crisis: France evacuates 21 Indians from its Embassy in Kabul

-
ALSO READ
Afghan crisis: As Taliban tighten their grip, Kabul airport only way out
France urges its citizens to leave Afghanistan amid Taliban offensive
Taliban trying to isolate Kabul, situation 'deeply concerning': Pentagon
Air India flight with 129 passengers from Kabul lands in Delhi
US tells Taliban not to hinder military's evacuation from Kabul
-
The first evacuation flight by France from Kabul included 21 Indian nationals deployed for providing security at the French embassy in the Afghan capital.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Tuesday thanked his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian for evacuating the Indian nationals from Kabul to Paris, in the backdrop of the Taliban capturing power in the Afghan city.
"The first French evacuation flight from #Kabul yesterday included 21 Indian nationals: the elite Gurkhas who were ensuring the security of the French Embassy," French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted on Wednesday.
He said France has been actively coordinating with India on developments relating to Afghanistan.
"As discussed in call between Min @JY_LeDrian & Min@DrSJaishankar, France coordinates actively with India on #Afghanistan, especially at #UNSC," Lenain said.
After his telephonic conversation with Le Drian, Jaishankar said the evolving situation in Afghanistan was discussed.
"Discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan with Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian. We will continue to coordinate in the UN Security Council. Thank him for evacuating 21 Indian nationals from Kabul to Paris," Jaishankar tweeted.
The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key Afghan towns and cities in the country following the withdrawal of the US forces from the country.
Kabul fell to the Taliban on Sunday after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country for an unknown destination.
India on Tuesday completed the evacuation of all its diplomats and other staff members from Kabul in view of escalating tension and deteriorating security situation in the city.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU