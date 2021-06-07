SC intervention behind decision on free Covid vaccines for all: Sisodia

-
Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that states will be provided free Covid vaccines from June 21, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said it was done after the Supreme Court's intervention and blamed the Centre's policies for which states could not buy doses directly.
His remarks came after PM Modi announced that the central government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in coming days.
"We express our gratitude to the Hon'ble Supreme Court that after its intervention, free vaccines will be available to all age groups across the country. If the central government wanted, it could have done this long ago, but due to the policies of the Centre, neither the states were able to buy the vaccines nor the central government was giving it," Sisodia tweeted.
On June 2, the Supreme Court questioned the Centre's policy of paid vaccination for 18-44 age group, saying it is "prima facie, arbitrary and irrational".
The top court had pointed out the changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and asked the Centre to review its vaccination policy.
