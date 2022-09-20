JUST IN
BJP leader files complaint with Om Birla against DMK's Raja on hate speech
CPI(M) to hold 'Insaaf' rally in Kolkata to seek justice for Anis Khan
After over 21 years, court acquits 3 in spurious soft drink factory case
Cities cannot be developed with election-centric approach: PM Modi
Guv creating constitutional crisis in Kerala at behest of BJP, RSS: CPI(M)
Mumbai airport handles 260,000 passengers over weekend, most since May 2020
Students across universities in the region stand up for CU students
4 dead, 9 rescued as Noida society's wall collapses; CM condoles deaths
NIA arrests 1 from Bengal for involvement in Assam's Cachar Maoist case
Naga peace talks between Centre, NSCN-IM to resume in Delhi today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
BJP leader files complaint with Om Birla against DMK's Raja on hate speech
Business Standard

SC issues notice to Centre on plea alleging shortage of anti-HIV drugs

The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre and others on a plea alleging shortage of antiretroviral drugs for treating HIV patients in the country

Topics
Supreme Court | Centre | HIV/AIDS

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre and others on a plea alleging shortage of antiretroviral drugs for treating HIV patients in the country.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli issued notice to the Ministry of Health, National AIDS Control Organisation and others on a plea filed by an NGO.

"The petitioners have submitted that there are shortages in the procurement of ART drugs in the country and the tender for 2021-22, which was due in August 2021, was issued in December 2021 and eventually failed. Issue notice, returnable in two weeks," the bench said.

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is treatment of people infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) using anti-HIV drugs.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Indian Network for People living with HIV/AIDS alleging shortage of antiretroviral drugs in the country.

The plea contended that non-availability of drugs at the Anti Retro Viral Therapy Centres of the National AIDS Control Organisation results in hampering ARV treatment of the people living with HIV/AIDS.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 13:54 IST

`
.