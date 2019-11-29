JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

One litre milk mixed in a bucket of water and served to 81 students in UP
Business Standard

SC junks plea challenging post-poll alliance of Sena, NCP and Congress

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna said constitutional morality is different from political morality

Press Trust of India 

Five-judge SC Bench to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370
Representative Image

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the post-poll alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna said constitutional morality is different from political morality.

"In democracy, we can't curtail rights of political parties to align with other parties," the bench said.

The apex court told the counsel appearing for Pramod Pandit Joshi of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha,"Don't expect the court to go into arena of post-poll alliances in democracy and where it has no jurisdiction".

The top court said it is for the public to decide and not for the courts.

It observed that courts cannot issue directions to a party to implement its manifesto if it does not fulfil it on coming to power.
First Published: Fri, November 29 2019. 14:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU