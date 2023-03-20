JUST IN
AI urination case: Victim moves SC for guidelines on unruly behaviour
Business Standard

SC refuses to accept Centre's sealed cover note on payment of OROP dues

We need to put an end to this sealed cover practice in the Supreme Court... This is fundamentally contrary to basic process of fair justice, said a bench

Topics
Supreme Court | Centre | OROP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to accept the Centre's sealed cover note about its views on the payment of One Rank One Pension (OROP) arrears to ex-service personnel.

We need to put an end to this sealed cover practice in the Supreme Court... This is fundamentally contrary to basic process of fair justice, said a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala.

I am personally averse to sealed covers. There has to be transparency in court... This is about implementing orders. What can be secret here, the CJI said.

The bench is currently hearing the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement's (IESM) plea over payment of OROP dues.

The top court, on March 13, came down heavily on the government for "unilaterally" deciding to pay OROP dues in four instalments.

The defence ministry has recently filed an affidavit and a compliance note in the top court, giving the time schedule for payment of the arrears of Rs 28,000 crore to ex-servicemen for years 2019-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 13:05 IST

`
