Salman receives threat email; cops file FIR against Bishnoi, Goldy Brar
Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Bathinda jail, and Goldy Brar are accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Salman Khan | Mumbai police

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Salman Khan
Salman Khan

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and another person after an e-mail threatening actor Salman Khan was received at his office in the city, an official said.

The sender of the e-mail, written in Hindi, said: "Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) wanted to talk with Salman Khan face to face to close the matter", adding, "Agli baar, jhatka dekhne ko milega (You'll see something shocking)".

Apart from Bishnoi and Brar, the First Information Report, which was registered on Saturday, names one Rohit, the official said on Sunday.

Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Bathinda jail, and Goldy Brar are accused in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The complaint was lodged with Bandra Police by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to police frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of Khan and runs an artist management company.

When Gunjalkar was present in Khan's office in Galaxy Apartment on Saturday afternoon, he noticed an email had come from the ID "Rohit Garg", the official said quoting the FIR.

The e-mail stated Salman Khan must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Lawrence Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy bhai, adding "there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega".

The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code.

An interview with Bishnoi was broadcast recently by a private news channel.

Notably, in June 2022, an unidentified person had threatened Salman Khan via a handwritten note.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 10:18 IST

