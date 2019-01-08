SC reinstates Alok Verma as CBI Director: Opposition goes after PM, govt

In a major blow to the NDA government, a Bench led by Chief Justice on Tuesday ruled in favour of deposed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma. The apex court ordered the government to reinstate Alok Verma in his position as director. The apex court said, "Statute would have spelt out if interim measures against Director were permissible."

The SC ordered that the High Power Committee under DSPE Act has to act within a week to consider his case. Meanwhile, Alok Verma has to be reinstated. Alok Verma shall cease and desist from taking any major policy decision until the Committee takes a decision, the court said.

The court needed to consider competence of CVC, without the nod of the selection panel, said Justice S K Kaul while reading out the verdict, authored by Justice Gogoi.

Here are some of the reactions to the development Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress on SC's verdict on Alok Verma plea: We're not against one individual, welcome SC's judgement, it's a lesson for govt. Today you'll use these agencies to pressurise people, tomorrow somebody else will, What will happen to democracy then? Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: SC reinstating director Alok Verma is a direct indictment of the PM. Modi govt has ruined all institutions and democracy in our country. Wasn't CBI director illegally removed at midnight to stall the probe in Rafale scam which directly leads to PM himself?

SC reinstating CBI director Alok Verma is a direct indictment of the PM. Modi govt has ruined all institutions and democracy in our country. Wasn't CBI director illegally removed at midnight to stall the probe in Rafale scam which directly leads to PM himself? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 8, 2019

Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet, Welcome SCs decision to reinstate #AlokVerma as CBI Dir. Reinstates belief in independent institutions of our democracy that are its pillars. Time for the Central gov to stop misusing its influence to arm twist investigative agencies like NIA & CBI for political vendetta.

Welcome SCs decision to reinstate #AlokVerma as CBI Dir. Reinstates belief in independent institutions of our democracy that are its pillars. Time for the Central gov to stop misusing its influence to arm twist investigative agencies like NIA & CBI for political vendetta. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 8, 2019

SC quashes Govt decision to remove Alok Verma as CBI Director. But does not restore the time that he was illegally kept away & further restrains him from taking policy decisions! Still, that will not prevent him from ordering registration of FIRs & dealing with investigations — (@pbhushan1) January 8, 2019

Modiji adds another 1st to his list After being the first PM to be exposed destroying the #CBI before the SC, After having ruined CVC’s credibility (requiring supervision by former SC judge), Mr. Modi has now become 1st PM to have his illegal orders set aside by the SC. 1/2 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 8, 2019

2/3 Modiji pls remember, Govts have come and gone. Integrity of our institutions have survived. Let this be a lesson to you about the strength of our democracy and the Constitution. Let this be a lesson that howsoever despotic u may be, law catches up in the end.#CBI — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 8, 2019

3/4 Another big question for Modiji. After making #CBI Chief suffer the consequences of your illegal decision for 3 months, will you show the courage to return three months of lost tenure? Unless you are afraid of investigation into #RafaleScam ! — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 8, 2019

4/4 MODI = Muzzling of Democratic Institutions! 1st, you lose 4 economic advisors in a row including 2 RBI Governors, 2nd, 4 SC judges go public on Judge Loya, Then you destroy credibility & competence of the CBI & CVC. This is ur model of ‘minimum governance, maximum govt’. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 8, 2019

Senior Advocate tweeted: SC quashes Govt decision to remove Alok Verma as CBI Director. But does not restore the time that he was illegally kept away & further restrains him from taking policy decisions! Still, that will not prevent him from ordering registration of FIRs & dealing with investigationsIn a series of tweets, Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at Modi government and saidSpeaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha described the order as a "big slap" on the face of the government.