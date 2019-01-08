SC reinstates Alok Verma as CBI Director: Opposition goes after PM, govt

JUST IN
CBI vs CBI case: In blow to Modi govt, SC orders Alok Verma's reinstatement
Business Standard

The court needed to consider competence of CVC, without the nod of the selection panel, said Justice S K Kaul while reading out the verdict, authored by Justice Gogoi

BS Web Team & Agencies 

Supreme Court

In a major blow to the NDA government, a Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday ruled in favour of deposed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma. The apex court ordered the government to reinstate Alok Verma in his position as CBI director. The apex court said, "Statute would have spelt out if interim measures against CBI Director were permissible."

The SC ordered that the High Power Committee under DSPE Act has to act within a week to consider his case. Meanwhile, Alok Verma has to be reinstated. Alok Verma shall cease and desist from taking any major policy decision until the Committee takes a decision, the court said.

The court needed to consider competence of CVC, without the nod of the selection panel, said Justice S K Kaul while reading out the verdict, authored by Justice Gogoi.

Here are some of the reactions to the development Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress on SC's verdict on Alok Verma plea: We're not against one individual, welcome SC's judgement, it's a lesson for govt. Today you'll use these agencies to pressurise people, tomorrow somebody else will, What will happen to democracy then? Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: SC reinstating CBI director Alok Verma is a direct indictment of the PM. Modi govt has ruined all institutions and democracy in our country. Wasn't CBI director illegally removed at midnight to stall the probe in Rafale scam which directly leads to PM himself?

Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet, Welcome SCs decision to reinstate #AlokVerma as CBI Dir. Reinstates belief in independent institutions of our democracy that are its pillars. Time for the Central gov to stop misusing its influence to arm twist investigative agencies like NIA & CBI for political vendetta.

Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan tweeted: SC quashes Govt decision to remove Alok Verma as CBI Director. But does not restore the time that he was illegally kept away & further restrains him from taking policy decisions! Still, that will not prevent him from ordering registration of FIRs & dealing with investigations

In a series of tweets, Randeep Singh Surjewala lashed out at Modi government and said Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha described the order as a "big slap" on the face of the government.

First Published: Tue, January 08 2019. 11:27 IST

