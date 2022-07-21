SC rejects Maharashtra govt's review petition in Param Bir Singh case

The on Wednesday rejected the Maharashtra government's review petition against the top court order wherein investigation in the matter against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh dismissed the Maharashtra government's petition seeking a review of its earlier order.

"We have perused the review petition and record of the criminal appeal and are convinced that the order of which review has been sought, does not suffer from any error apparent warranting its reconsideration. Accordingly, the review petition is dismissed," the court said.

Earlier in March 2022, the top court allowed the appeal filed by Singh and transferred the investigation in five FIRs and two preliminary enquiries against him from Maharashtra Police to the CBI.

The top court had also set aside the September 16, 2021 judgement of the Bombay High Court which dismissed Singh's petition challenging two preliminary inquiries initiated against him by the .

The court, however, also clarified that the apex court was not revoking the suspension of Singh and said, "So far as departmental proceedings are concerned, it will be appropriate to await the probe by CBI. We don't know whether this is the end of the road or more FIRs will be registered. If more FIRs are registered, then those too will be transferred to CBI."

Singh had approached the top court against the September 16, 2021 judgment of the Bombay High Court which dismissed as not maintainable his pleas challenging the two enquiries orders issued by the State Home Ministry for allegedly violative service rules and the second over allegations of corruption.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 last year and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against then state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

