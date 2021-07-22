SC says India can't have a dual judicial system for rich and poor

-
ALSO READ
SC drops day's judicial work after paying homage to judge who died
SC asks govt for reasonable timeline to clear names given by collegium
Madhya Pradesh bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered, toll rises to 51
Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow
Nepal SC to form Bench on judges' seniority for dissolution hearing
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday said India can't have a dual judicial system -- one for the rich and the other for the poor, and pulled up Madhya Pradesh Police for attempting to shield Govind Singh, the husband of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA, accused of murdering Congress leader Devendra Chourasia.
A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the judiciary must remain free from political pressures and influences.
The top court cancelled Singh's bail noting that there has been an abject failure of the police to complete the investigation into the murder.
The court took a strong objection to the fact that police officials tried to pressurize the trial court judge to shield the accused. The top court pointed out that the Madhya Pradesh Police have been complicit in shielding Singh from arrest, and also pulling up state DGP for inaction of the police force.
The deceased Congress leader's son had submitted that the trial court judge was being pressured by the BSP MLA. The top court noted, "Independence of judiciary is the independence of each and every judge, so that they are independent of their superiors also. Colonial mindset meted out to district judiciary has to change".
Singh was arrested by the police on May 28, after the top court had given a deadline to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) on April 5.
The top court on March 26, had observed that an effort was made to shield the accused after the DGP had said that despite court order, police were not able to arrest him.
--IANS
ss/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU