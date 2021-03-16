Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from tomorrow

-
In view of a surge in coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, the state government announced night curfew in Bhopal and Indore city areas from Wednesday, an official said.
Besides, shops will remain closed after 10 pm in eight other cities, he said.
The decision was taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after reviewing the COVID-19 situation at a meeting with senior officials on Tuesday.
The time during which curfew will be in force in the two main cities of the state and how long the order will continue was not announced immediately.
Shops will be closed after 10 pm in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone, the official said.
On Holi, no public programs will be allowed, but the festival can be celebrated by individuals.
Thermal screening and one-week isolation for those arriving from neighbouring Maharashtra will continue.
Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 797 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the tally of cases to 2,69,391. Death toll reached 3,890 with three more deaths.
