Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon after opposition ruckus

-
ALSO READ
Tax department raids multiple premises of media group Dainik Bhaskar
Mexico: $300 million in Israeli spyware spending included kickbacks
Pegasus row: No proof who targeted 50,000 phone worldwide, says Haryana CM
BJP slams opposition over Pegasus issue, says attempt at spreading lies
France investigates alleged spyware use against dissidents: Report
-
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for an hour on Thursday after opposition members tried to raise the issues of income tax raids on the newspaper group Dainik Bhaskar and alleged snooping using Pegasus spyware.
No sooner had the House assembled for the day, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tried to raise the issue of raids against the media group in multiple cities.
Other opposition members, including those from the TMC, rushed into the well of House over reports about the Modi government allegedly targeting political rivals, journalists and critics for surveillance using Israeli company NSO Group's Pegasus spyware.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu first ordered that Singh's remarks would not go on record and then asked members not to show placards.
"I have not permitted you. You have to seek permission from me. Nothing shall go on record," Naidu told Singh. "Members seem to be not interested in discussing people's issues."
He appealed to members in the well of the House to go back to their respective seats.
"Please go back to your respective seats...follow the parliamentary practice, send a notice to me. Going by merit, I will allow you. What is this," he remarked.
"This is not the way," he said and called for listed official papers to be laid on the table.
But the members continued to protest, forcing Naidu to adjourn the proceedings. Just one listed paper could barely be laid before the proceedings were adjourned.
"The House is adjourned as some members are disturbing the House," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU