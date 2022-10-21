JUST IN
'Untraceable' Kerala MLA appears before media; says innocent in rape case
Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal's Migging; search operation underway
Lankan defence minister meets CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on sidelines of DefExpo
Residents clash in Noida society, 2 security guards detained: Police
Telangana willing to prepare list of sexual offenders, says KT Rama Rao
Dengue patient in UP transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, dies
Chinese woman held for involvement in anti-India activities: Delhi Police
Latest news LIVE: Military chopper crashes near Arunachal Pradesh's Migging
Delhi Police intensifies patrolling in national capital ahead of Diwali
Ruling JMM's central committee member shot dead in Jharkhand's Garhwa
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi to visit UP's Ayodhya on Diwali eve for 'puja' at Ram temple
SC dismisses 'publicity interest litigation' seeking inquiry of Taj Mahal
Business Standard

Bilkis Bano case: SC agrees to hear fresh plea challenging bail of convicts

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a fresh plea moved by a women's organisation, challenging the remission of sentence and the release of convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case

Topics
Bilkis Bano case | Supreme Court | Bilkis Bano gangrape case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bilkis Bano case convicts (Photo: Twitter Grab)
Bilkis Bano case convicts (Photo: Twitter Grab)

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a fresh plea moved by a women's organisation, challenging the remission of sentence and the release of convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, which also involves the killing of seven of her family members during the Gujarat riots.

A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar tagged the matter with the main petition and said it would be heard along with it.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the National Federation of Indian Women, challenging the remission of sentence and the release of convicts in the case.

The court had, on October 18, said the Gujarat government's reply to petitions challenging the remission is very bulky, wherein a series of judgments have been quoted but factual statements are missing.

It granted time to the petitioners to file their response to the Gujarat government's affidavit and said it will hear the matter on November 29.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five-month pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.

The 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bilkis Bano case

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 13:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.