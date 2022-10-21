JUST IN
'Untraceable' Kerala MLA appears before media; says innocent in rape case
Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal's Migging; search operation underway
Lankan defence minister meets CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on sidelines of DefExpo
Residents clash in Noida society, 2 security guards detained: Police
Telangana willing to prepare list of sexual offenders, says KT Rama Rao
Dengue patient in UP transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, dies
Chinese woman held for involvement in anti-India activities: Delhi Police
Latest news LIVE: Military chopper crashes near Arunachal Pradesh's Migging
Delhi Police intensifies patrolling in national capital ahead of Diwali
Ruling JMM's central committee member shot dead in Jharkhand's Garhwa
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Bilkis Bano case: SC agrees to hear fresh plea challenging bail of convicts
Telangana police aims to install 150,000 CCTV cameras across state: DGP
Business Standard

SC dismisses 'publicity interest litigation' seeking inquiry of Taj Mahal

The Supreme Court junked a plea seeking a "fact-finding inquiry" into the history of the Taj Mahal and the "opening of 22 rooms" on the monument's premises, terming it "publicity interest litigation"

Topics
Supreme Court | Taj Mahal | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Taj Mahal
Security personnel patrol the premises of Taj Mahal. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday junked a plea seeking a "fact-finding inquiry" into the history of the Taj Mahal and the "opening of 22 rooms" on the monument's premises, terming it "publicity interest litigation".

A bench of justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order that had dismissed the plea.

"The high court was not in error in dismissing the petition, which is more of a publicity interest litigation. Dismissed," the bench said.

The high court had, on May 12, said petitioner Rajneesh Singh, who is the media in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ayodhya unit, had failed to point out which of his legal or constitutional rights were being infringed.

It had also pulled up the petitioner's lawyer for filing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition in a "casual" manner and said it could not pass an order under Article 226 of the Constitution in the matter.

The article empowers a high court to issue orders or writs to any person or authority in the area under its jurisdiction to enforce fundamental rights.

Several Hindu right-wing outfits had claimed in the past that the Mughal-era mausoleum was a temple of Lord Shiva.

The monument is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The petition had also sought the setting aside of certain provisions of the Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Declaration of National Importance) Act, 1951 and the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, under which the Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri, the Agra Fort and Itimad-ud-Daulah's tomb were declared historical monuments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 13:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.