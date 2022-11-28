JUST IN
SC seeks Centre, states reply on PIL for free sanitary pads in govt schools

The Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre, states and UTs on a PIL seeking issuance of directions for providing free sanitary pads to girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in government schools

New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre, states and Union territories (UTs) on a PIL seeking issuance of directions for providing free sanitary pads to girls studying in classes 6 to 12 in government schools across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the plea of social activist Jaya Thakur, a Madhya Pradesh-based doctor, and issued notices to the central government and all the states and UTs.

The top court also sought assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the matter, saying the petitioner has raised the important issue of sanitation and hygiene of girl students in government and government-aided schools.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 17:04 IST

